Louise Redknapp will always love her ex-husband Jamie Redknapp.

The 45-year-old singer and the retired soccer player split in 2017, but although they are no longer a couple Louise still loves him because of the time they spent together and the fact he is the father to her two sons, Charley, 15, and Beau, 11.

In an interview with the new issue of HELLO! magazine, she confessed: ''I still love him. After 21 years together how could I not still love him?''

The pair finalised their divorce in January 2018 but remain close for their boys.

However, since remaining single since their split, Louise is preparing herself for the day Jamie brings a girl home to meet their children.

Imagining Jamie with a new partner, Louise admitted: ''That will be a tough day. I'd love to be able to say it'll be fine, but to be honest it's not a moment I'm looking forward to.

''Not that I'm ready for a relationship myself. Over the last two years all my energy has gone into my boys, my career, making a new home and feeling confident.''

Though the former Eternal member has been opening up to the prospect of a new beau, and has even been thinking about tying the knot once again.

She added: ''It would be nice to enjoy some male company, though. If the right man turns up and sparks fly, who knows where it will lead.

''I'm the softest, soppiest human being on the planet. I'm not looking to get married again - but I wouldn't rule it out. Whoever I meet will have big shoes to fill''

However, the 'Stretch' singer still has a hard time coming to terms with the breakup as she admitted she still refers to 46-year-old Sky Sports pundit Jamie as her husband.

She previously said: ''Sometimes now I forget I'm not married. Sometimes I still go, 'My husband.' ''