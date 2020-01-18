Louise Redknapp still calls Jamie Redknapp her ''husband''.

The 45-year-old singer divorced soccer star Jamie, 46 - with whom she has sons Charley, 15, and 11-year-old Beau with - in 2017 after almost 20 years of marriage and Louise admitted she sometimes forgets about the split.

Speaking to British Glamour, she said: ''Sometimes now I forget I'm not married. Sometimes I still go, 'My husband.'''

And she admitted that she was worried about how she would be treated by the public after her split from Jamie.

She explained: ''For a little while I thought I would never be able to go out anywhere again.

''Just stupid little things like getting out of the car at a big event and it's all the crowds and you think, 'Please don't boo me. I've done nothing wrong.'

''At first you feel like when you are walking into certain situations you feel like a completely different person but actually to everyone else, you're still the same person. But you don't feel like you are.

''I think always putting your best foot forward can be a job in itself.

''Anyone that knows me well beyond our industry would probably say I am the biggest train wreck there is. I'm completely unorganised and a complete mess.''

Louise also believes the split has made her stronger as she can now cope with anything.

She said: ''I think it's been nice to know that I got f***ing dragged through that particular year being loved, hated, all of those things by different people.

''You come out of it and you go, 'Okay, I'm all right. I'm all right. So, what's the worst that can happen now? That was tough but I'm okay.'''