Former Eternal star Louise Redknapp has signed a worldwide record deal with Warner Music UK.
The 44-year-old singer - who was previously a member of Eternal, before launching her solo career in the 1990s - has penned a deal with the well-known record label, which is also home to the likes of Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Jess Glynne and Stormzy.
Louise - who appeared on 'Strictly Come Dancing' in the UK in 2016 - said: ''25 years ago I signed my first solo deal with Parlophone, and I am so excited to be continuing my journey with the Warner Music family.
''I can't wait for everyone to hear this new album.''
Louise took a break from the music industry in 2004, as she prepared for the arrival of her son Charley, and she subsequently turned her hand to presenting.
However, Louise made her long-awaited return to the music scene in 2017, when she played her first live show in 15 years at Under the Bridge in London.
Earlier this month, Louise revealed she is working on her first solo album in 19 years.
The former Eternal star took to her Instagram profile to invite fans to join her mailing list to keep tabs on the progress of her first record since 2000's 'Elbow Beach'.
Alongside the clip, she wrote: ''Don't forget to swipe up if you want to join my new mailing list and find out more about the new album.''
