Louise Redknapp's sons have banned her from making anymore racy music videos.

The 44-year-old singer has revealed her two kids - Charles, 15, and Beau, 10, who she has with her ex-husband Jamie Redknapp - have made her ''promise'' that she would not film anymore saucy videos to go alongside her new music.

She said: ''They made me promise I wouldn't make any more videos like that. That was the only part they weren't happy about.''

However, Charles and Beau are very supportive of her career.

She added: ''My 15-year-old had his 15 and 16-year-old mates round and I could hear 'Stretch' on. They didn't even know I was in the house. I came downstairs and I was like 'caught you.'''

Louise has enjoyed sitting down and watching some of her old music videos with her kids.

She shared: ''We've watched some of the old videos together and they were laughing. They said to me 'mum you were so young.' Now they're at an age they can really understand it.''

The 'Stretch' hitmaker is working on her new album and likes to play the new tracks when she is getting ready for her stage shows.

She told the Manchester Evening News: ''I play it in the dressing room while I'm getting ready. I like to put my own music on. I co-wrote most of it and I love playing it.''

Meanwhile, Louise previously revealed she has delayed the release of her comeback album until 2020.

She wrote an open letter on Instagram, which read: ''To all my incredible fans, old and new, who've supported me in pre-ordering my new album 'Heavy Love'. Due to clashes between my '9-5' touring schedule in October, and the fact that it means missing key promotional opportunities around the launch of the album; my record company has asked me to push back the album release date a little. This has not been an easy decision and I hate to let anyone down. 'Heavy Love' has been two years in the making with blood, sweat and (a lot!) of tears and so I want to fully commit to its release and showing it off to to its fullest potential. With this in mind it feels like the right thing to do. The new release date for the album is the 17th of January 2020. I look forward to giving my all to the album and to you, my fans. Lots of love, Lou x. (sic)''