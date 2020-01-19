Louise Redknapp insists her new album doesn't contain any songs which ''badmouth'' her ex-husband Jamie Redknapp.

The 45-year-old singer split from retired Liverpool and England soccer player Jamie - with whom she shares two sons 15-year old Charley and 11-year-old Beau - in 2017 and their divorced was finalised in January 2018.

Louise admits she used her personal experiences and tapped into her emotions to co-write her new album 'Heavy Love' - which is her first studio LP release since 2000's 'Elbow Beach' - but she didn't sit down to pen lyrics specifically about the end of her marriage.

Speaking to the Cambridge Independent newspaper, Louise said: ''I played a big part in the writing of it; I felt that it was an album that I wanted to make quite personal. I think I've reached a stage in my life where I felt I could write quite a personal album, which is something that I felt quite strongly about doing.

''It's not about dealing with the divorce issue and it certainly doesn't badmouth anyone or anything like that, but there's definitely an element that just talks about how, as human beings, we sometimes feel.''

Rather being about heartache, the former Eternal member believes the LP has a very positive vibe.

The 'Stretch' singer explained: ''I'm a normal person. I have good and bad days like everybody else, and I think that comes out a little bit on the album.

''I wanted to do something that was really positive and that people can empathise with - but I also wanted songs on the album that people could dance around their kitchen to and enjoy. The last thing I wanted was all doom and gloom.''

Louise stepped away from pop and her career in order to care for her two children but her 2016 appearance on BBC ballroom series 'Strictly Come Dancing' reignited her creative drive, and she thinks her long break may have been the best thing for her.

She said: ''It has been a long gap but I feel that I've got something to say. I feel that vocally I'm more confident than I've ever been, because I'm an adult and I'm just feeling more confident about the music that I want to make.

''There's obviously nerves because you want the album to do well, you want to be able to carry on doing it and you want people to love what you're doing. I love what I do and I've just got to keep working with it and doing it.''