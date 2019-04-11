Louise Redknapp's ''love'' for her ex-husband Jamie Redknapp will ''never leave'' her.

The former Eternal singer has admitted she still has feelings towards the retired soccer star - who she divorced in 2017 after almost 20 years of marriage - but says she has had to ''pick [herself] up'' and throw herself into her work.

Louise - who recently made her comeback with her first solo music in 16 years, in the form of the single 'Stretch' - admitted: ''I'm an emotional person. I always hold everything in my heart and there'll never be a day that I don't feel sad about it, because he was my husband for 20 years and the love I had for him will never leave me. But I've had to pick myself up and find a better place and I'm definitely loving working again.''

The 44-year-old star also praised the Sky Sports pundit as an ''amazing dad'' to their sons Charley, 14, and 10-year-old Beau.

Asked what their relationship is like since the split, she told the Metro newspaper: ''He's an amazing dad and we speak every day because the kids do a million things.

''We live five minutes from each other and when you've got children your lives are very much intertwined.''

Louise admitted that she would love to meet someone new one day, but it's difficult when she is juggling being on stage in '9 to 5' the musical, her music career and being a mum.

She also explained that if she did find someone, she would be upfront and ''honest'' with Jamie and the boys about it.

Asked if she sees herself dating again, Louise said: ''It would be nice to but God knows when I'd get the time -- I haven't got a day off until July!

''It's so hard to even think about it and being a mum my boys very much come first.

''But the one thing I have decided is that if it happens, I'm going to be honest about it.

''I don't want to be hiding things and worried about other people's opinions. But as of yet there isn't anyone.''