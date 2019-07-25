Louise Redknapp's new album is deeply personal.

The 44-year-old singer - who split from Jamie Redknapp in 2017 after almost 20 years of marriage - admitted she has turned to music to help her through some of the toughest times in her life and although her new album draws on her own experiences, she doesn't want to upset anyone.

Talking about her fourth studio album, 'Heavy Love', which is set for release on October 18, she explained to MailOnline: ''It's impossible at my age not to draw upon personal experiences anyway, when making new music.

''I'm confident that it won't be dishonourable or unkind and it's not negative about anyone. I wouldn't try and set tongues wagging to sell a few more records. I make music because I love to.

''I put my personal feelings into it but I don't want to bring anyone down or be negative. I have just used certain elements of the past couple of years in a creative environment, not a negative one.''

And Louise, who shot to fame as a member of girlband Eternal before leaving to go solo, admitted she would love to reunite with the group, which was also comprised of Kelle Bryan and sisters Easther and Vernie Bennett.

She said: ''What I would love to do is a big one off night of just pure Eternal hits. Like for the 30th anniversary or something. We would do it with a big band. Strings, brass - the whole works. And do it at the Albert Hall or something. But it's got to work for all of us in terms of timing. But yes, I am 100 percent open to it. It would be amazing.''