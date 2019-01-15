Louise Redknapp will be replaced by Caroline Sheen in '9 to 5: The Musical'.

The 44-year-old actress and singer was forced to pull out of the lead role in the musical - which features the music and lyrics of Dolly Parton - after suffering a nasty fall and it has now been revealed Caroline will take her place.

They shared on their official Twitter account: ''West End superstar @SheenCaroline will be stepping into @LouiseRedknapp's boots whilst she recovers, and we couldn't be happier. What a way to make a livin' ...

''Caroline's West End credits include leading roles in Les Misérables, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, the Witches of Eastwick, numerous National Theatre productions and Mary Poppins (as the title role) on the US and UK tour. As with Louise, we're phenomenally lucky to have her onboard.''

Caroline also confirmed her appointment on her own Twitter account, but admitted she was nervous about learning her lines ready for opening night.

Alongside a string of puzzled face emojis, she wrote: ''9 to 5? More like 24/7 to get this role under my belt by the 28th! (sic)''

Producers for the show had previously confirmed they are hopeful Louise would be back in action by April.

They said in a statement: ''We hope Louise will start performances towards the end of March or early April. Due to an injury this week, Louise Redknapp has had to temporarily withdraw from performing the role of Violet in '9 to 5 The Musical'. The recovery time recommended means Louise is no longer able to properly rehearse the show in the remaining time left before opening. Together we have made the difficult decision to delay Louise's start date in the show. We hope that Louise will start performances sometime towards the end of March/early April 2019. Everyone at 9 to 5 wishes Louise a speedy recovery and we look forward to welcoming her back.''