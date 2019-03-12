Louise Redknapp is returning to '9 to 5: The Musical' later this month, following her nasty fall in January.

The 44-year-old actress and singer was forced to pull out of the lead role in the musical - which features the music and lyrics of Dolly Parton - after a fall almost two months ago which led to her needing 10 stitches in her chin and fracturing her wrist.

Now, it has been announced that the pop star will return to the stage as Violet alongside co-stars Amber Davies and Natalie McQueen, who are playing Judy and Doralee respectively.

The official account of the West End musical tweeted: ''We can officially reveal that Louise Redknapp will re-join the show from Monday 25th March. Catch her in the role of Violet, the sassy office supervisor, until 29th June.''

The 'Let's Go Round Again' hitmaker also took to Twitter to share the news to her 132,000 followers, adding: ''Hope to see you there.''

Louise was replaced by Caroline Sheen during her absence, which will end on March 25.

'9 to 5: The Musical' shared on their official Twitter account at the time: ''West End superstar @SheenCaroline will be stepping into @LouiseRedknapp's boots whilst she recovers, and we couldn't be happier. What a way to make a livin' ...

''Caroline's West End credits include leading roles in Les Misérables, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, the Witches of Eastwick, numerous National Theatre productions and Mary Poppins (as the title role) on the US and UK tour. As with Louise, we're phenomenally lucky to have her onboard.''

Caroline also confirmed her appointment on her own Twitter account, but admitted she was nervous about learning her lines ready for opening night.

Alongside a string of puzzled face emojis, she wrote: ''9 to 5? More like 24/7 to get this role under my belt by the 28th! (sic)''