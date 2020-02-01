Louise Redknapp has promised fans her 'Heavy Love Tour' will include plenty of Eternal songs.

The 45-year-old singer is heading out on the road in support of her new album - her first studio LP for almost 20 years - and although her set will include fresh tracks like 'Stretch', 'Hurt' and 'Lead Me On' and her older solo hits she insists there will be a home for the tracks she recorded with her former band such as 'Stay', 'Crazy' and 'Save Our Love'.

Although Louise is staying tight-lipped on what Eternal songs will make the final setlist she has come up with the idea to include some ''mash-ups'' in her concerts.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at The Gatsby Gala in London, she said: ''There is a lot back catalogue material to try and squeeze in so I have to find ways to get them all in. I can't get leave a few of those Eternal songs out, I think it's really important that they are in there, but also some of my bigger hits and the tracks from the new album have to go in. There's going to be a few mash-ups, it's really exciting.''

Before re-launching her pop career, Louise competed on the fourteenth series of BBC ballroom show 'Strictly Come Dancing' in 2016, getting to the final with her professional partner Kevin Clifton.

Although the 'Naked' hitmaker mastered her moves and got to the final of the competition she insists there will be no Latin of ballroom influences in the choreography of her dance routines for her tour.

When asked if fans could expect some 'Strictly' steps in her shows, Louise answered: ''Absolutely not! No cha cha cha or fox trot in my concerts at all.''

Louise - who was previously married to England and Liverpool soccer player Jamie Redknapp, with whom she has two sons, Charley, 15, and 11-year-old Beau - also hopes to play some festival dates this summer but she can't commit to many because she will be returning to her role as Violet in the stage show '9 to 5: The Musical', which is base on the movie of the same name that starred Dolly Parton.

She said: ''At the moment I'm not doing that many festivals, that's because after my own tour I'm then going back into '9 to 5: The Musical', so I'm kind of busy, but we'll see, maybe a couple.''

The Gatsby Gala was organised by Professor Tiong Ghee 'TG' Teoh to raise money for premature birth research at Imperial College London.

Louise kicks off her 'Heavy Love Tour' of the UK on March 12 in Southampton and it will finish on March 26 at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire.