Louise Redknapp insists Jamie Redknapp is still her ''best friend''.

The former Eternal singer - who divorced the retired soccer star in 2017 after almost 20 years of marriage - found their split ''tough'' but after coming through it, she is still close to her ex-husband for the sake of their sons Charley, 14, and 10-year-old Beau.

She said: ''It's been really tough, but I mean, you know, he's my best friend. It's been really tough but things happen and yeah, I saw him yesterday and it was all good. We had school meetings and stuff, like you do, so all good.''

The 44-year-old star isn't looking forward to Valentine's Day (14.02.19) now that she's single.

Asked her plans by Heart Breakfast's Jamie Theakston, she said: ''Oh god! Do you know what, no! I hate Valentine's Day now! I'm too old for Valentine's Day, right?''

When co-host Lucy Horobin suggested she go out with her female friends instead, Louise replied: ''Yeah that'll be me, galentine's, yeah I'll be the one sat in the restaurant with my mate.''

Meanwhile, the 'Naked' hitmaker recently had to postpone her debut in West End musical '9-5' after being injured in a fall, but she's on the road to recovery and will be ready to get back on stage in a few weeks.

She said: ''I fell over. I'd rehearsed for about two and a half weeks, it was all going fine and then I fell over. You know, that typical mum thing, rushing out the car, and I fractured my wrist and I had ten stitches in my chin, which meant that I couldn't rehearse for a week, which then meant that I couldn't go in for opening night.

''But I'm going back in, so by the middle of March, 25th of March I'm back in the show.''

