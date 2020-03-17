Louise Redknapp has postponed the rest of her tour because of the coronavirus.

The 45-year-old singer was due to perform in the likes of Nottingham, Leeds, Newcastle, London, Manchester, Glasgow and Cambridge over the next couple of weeks but has taken the tough decision to reschedule her shows.

She shared on Instagram: ''Hi everyone, following the latest government advice, I have taken the decision to cancel the remainder of the shows on the Heavy Love tour. As soon as I have more details on some rescheduled dates I promise you will be the first to know. For any ticket refunds please contact your point of purchaser. In the meantime please look after yourselves, and stay safe! Love Lou x (sic)''

No dates have been released for the new shows at the time of writing.

Louise had previously promised fans her 'Heavy Love Tour' will include plenty of Eternal songs such as 'Stay', 'Crazy' and 'Save Our Love'.

Although Louise is staying tight-lipped on what Eternal songs will make the final setlist she has come up with the idea to include some ''mash-ups'' in her concerts.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz before her tour kicked off, she said: ''There is a lot back catalogue material to try and squeeze in so I have to find ways to get them all in. I can't get leave a few of those Eternal songs out, I think it's really important that they are in there, but also some of my bigger hits and the tracks from the new album have to go in. There's going to be a few mash-ups, it's really exciting.''