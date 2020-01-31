Louise Redknapp was honoured to perform in front of Janet Jackson at The Gatsby Gala in London on Thursday night (30.01.20).

Pop legend Janet stepped out at the event at the Bloomsbury Ballroom to raise money for premature birth research at Imperial College London, and in keeping with the 'The Great Gatsby' theme she walked the red carpet wearing a black hat, matching fur-lined jacket, dress and pearls.

Louise, 45, performed for the guests on the night, and as well as getting to sing for her idol Janet she got to meet the 53-year-old R&B star.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 'Stretch' singer posted a photo of her and Janet together along with the caption: ''Such an honour to perform for one of my idols tonight miss @janetjackson for such an incredible charity.''

Louise kicked off the event with a sensational set comprised of songs 'Stay' and 'Hurt', from her new album 'Heavy Love', and a rendition of her classic hit 'Let's Go 'Round Again'.

The special evening was organised by Professor Tiong Ghee 'TG' Teoh, the doctor who delivered Janet's son three years ago.

The 'All For You' hitmaker was 50 years old when she welcomed her first and only child Eissa - whom she had with her ex-husband, Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana - into the world and the pair have remained friends ever since.

Speaking about his joy that Janet agreed to support the event, TG said: ''It's amazing to have the support of Janet Jackson. I was looking after her when she was pregnant, and it developed into such a great friendship.''

The evening helped raise money towards a succession plan for TG and partnering professor Phil Bennett, so research can continue at Imperial College London, where they both practice, beyond their eventual retirement.

Donations to Prematurity Research can be made online.