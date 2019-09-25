Louise Redknapp opened up about the ''tough'' times she has been through as she celebrated her upcoming new album.

The 44-year-old singer made the admission about her split from Jamie Redknapp as she showcased tracks from her new LP 'Heavy Love' at an intimate gig for fans and her celebrity friends in London on Tuesday night (24.09.19).

She told the crowd: ''When you make a new album after 18 years it's so scary. As it was we'll documented I went through some really tough tough years. My mum always encouraged me to write down my feelings. This song got me through a really tough time so mum, I want to say thank you.''

Louise's celebrity friends including Caroline Flack, Mel B and Sophie Ellis Bextor all gathered to celebrate her new music at White City House, based in the Television Centre in west London.

Louise - who also belted out 'Two Faced' and 'Lead Me On' and treated fans to a performance of her band Eternal's song 'Stay' - had previously confessed her song 'Breaking Back Together' holds a ''very special place in her heart''.

She wrote on Instagram recently: ''Breaking Back Together holds a very special place in my heart and was one of the first songs that I recorded for my new album Heavy Love. The lyrics in the chorus came from my mum actually, I remember her saying these words to me when times were really difficult... but as they say mums know best, and it's definitely true x (sic)''

Louise was previously forced to delay the release of her album to January 17, 2020 because of her stage commitments.