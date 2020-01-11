Louise Redknapp is open to an Eternal reunion.

The 45-year-old singer quit the girlband - which also featured Kelle Bryan and sisters Easther and Vernie Bennett - in 1995 in order to launch her solo career but she hasn't ruled out a reunion with her former bandmates.

She said: ''I wouldn't rule it out, we'll just have to see. It would be something that would be lovely to do, and I think the timing would have to be right. We're all still in touch.''

Louise will release her comeback solo LP 'Heavy Love' on January 17th, after taking time off to raise her sons Charles, 15, and Beau, 11, with ex-husband Jamie Redknapp and she is excited to get back on stage.

Louise told cambridgeindependent.co.uk: ''It has been a long gap but I feel that I've got something to say. I feel that vocally I'm more confident than I've ever been, because I'm an adult and I'm just feeling more confident about the music that I want to make.

''There's obviously nerves because you want the album to do well, you want to be able to carry on doing it and you want people to love what you're doing.

''I love what I do and I've just got to keep working with it and doing it. It's quite soulful and funky, with a few 'poppier' songs on there, which obviously work better as singles, but I would say the album has got quite a unique sound to it.

''The last song that I had out has a real gospel feel to it, there's a couple of songs that are very soulful... so it's got a little bit of everything, really. It sounds very much like a Louise album with a little bit of Eternal thrown in.''