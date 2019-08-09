Louise Redknapp has been ''Stevie Wonder crazy'' since she was a child and still can't resist hitting the dance floor whenever she hears the Motown star's music.

The 44-year-old singer - who has sons Charley, 15 and Beau, 11, with her soccer star-turned-pundit ex-husband Jamie Redknapp - admitted her obsession with the Motown legend was a ''really weird'' thing for a child.

She said: ''I was Stevie Wonder crazy, which is really weird for a ten year-old. When my mum met my stepdad, he was a massive Motown fan ... He used to say to me, it's my record player, it's my records, so there's not a Motown record I don't know, 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered' will always get me on the dancefloor!''

Louise always loved the fact the 'Superstition' hitmaker never sounded ''too perfect'' and though some of his lyrics may sound ''cheesy and old-fashioned'' now, she'll never get tired of the 69-year-old superstar's music.

Speaking on Paul McKenna's 'Positivity Podcast' - which is available to download now - she added: ''The reason I love Stevie, he's got an incredible tone to his voice, it's effortless, I'm in it with him. He does amazing chords that kind of make the hairs on the back of my neck stand up, because they're beautiful with a real sentiment in his voice but still the old school flavour of not being too perfect...

''When you compare some his lyrics to lyrics that are coming out today, they're probably quite cheesy and old-fashioned but I've got a big soft heart, so I'm still loving them''

It isn't just Stevie who the former Eternal star is a big fan of as she previously admitted she'd love to collaborate with Sam Smith.

Asked who she'd like to work with, she said: ''I would have to say Sam Smith because he's just got such an amazing voice and I love his album.''

The '2 Faced' hitmaker also said she'd jump at the chance to collaborate with Kylie Minogue.

She said: ''So if I could do a duet with Kylie, it would be a dream come true, I am like proper fan-girling over Kylie. I love her.''