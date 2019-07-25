Louise Redknapp says her future partner will be ''fourth in line'' in her life - behind her kids, career, and dogs.

The 44-year-old singer split from her ex-husband Jamie Redknapp in September 2017 before divorcing in December that same year, and has now said she's still single, as anyone she dates in the future will have to accept that they're not her main priority.

Louise says her sons - Charley, 14, and Beau, 10, whom she has with Jamie - as well as her work and her furry friends, Rudi and Blue, all come before her love life.

She said: ''I am single. And anyway, whoever steps in, in the future - if anyone does at all - they will have to understand that they'll be fourth in line.

''They will have to be okay with being behind my kids, my work, and my dogs! I have a 14 year old and a 10 year old! My focus is on them.''

Alongside parenting her sons, Louise is also gearing up to release her new album 'Heavy Love' in October, and says she has no time to think about starting a new romance.

But when she does find time to fit a love life into her busy schedule, Louise insists people will know about it.

Speaking to MailOnline, she said: ''I mean, we will see if anyone actually wants to step into that role [of my boyfriend]. The minute there is someone - whoever it is - you'll know. I won't hide him!''

Meanwhile, the 'Undivided Love' singer recently claimed she won't be setting up a Tinder profile to help her find love, as she's a ''quite reserved'' person.

She said: ''No way am I ever going anywhere near that. Could you imagine? My two younger brothers are on Tinder and they have a horrific time! They get blown out, they don't get replies. I don't know, I haven't crossed that bridge yet. I think if I met the right person, but ... I think I have issues. I'm quite reserved. I'm not that person on the dance floor, flirting with all the men. I'm more likely to go and sit in the corner.''