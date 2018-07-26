Louise Redknapp lost her ''strong sense of identity'' during her marriage.

The 'Naked' hitmaker admitted being a wife to Jamie Redknapp - who she divorced last year after almost 20 years of marriage - and mother to their sons Charley, 13, and nine-year-old Beau started to ''take over'' and she no longer made herself a priority.

She told the Daily Express newspaper: ''Like most people as you start to get older, other things take over.

''You have a family to look after, you're running a household, your career path changes.

''When that happens, it's easy to start losing that strong sense of identity that was once your biggest priority.''

The 43-year-old singer's comments came a few weeks after she and Jamie, 45, reached a financial settlement following their divorce.

Though the conditions of the settlement will remain private, they were praised by

Judge Sarah Gibbons for their ''consensual agreement which is always in the best interests of the children and much to their credit.''

The former couple were granted their divorce in December - two months after Louise admitted they were no longer living together but insisted they were not planning to legally separate and still spoke every single day.

She said in October: ''It's so hard because I love him. He's an amazing man and we've had 20 good years together.

''I know he's trying to understand that I do need to do this. People might look at me and think I've got everything, but a sweeping staircase and designer handbag doesn't really do it for me.

''Being fulfilled, being true to yourself, following your passion, they are the things that make you happy.

''I have no idea what is going to happen, all I know is that I fought for this, it's taken everything, but this is something I need to do - for me.''