Louise Redknapp isn't ''scared to be a bit sexy''.

The 44-year-old singer - who has sons Charles, 14, and Beau, 10, with ex-husband Jamie Redknapp - and has said that despite being a mother of two, she doesn't think her status as a parent should stop her from being ''sexy'', as she wants to ''dance around and have fun'' no matter what.

She said: ''As a 44-year-old woman with two children, I should be allowed to dance around and have fun and not be scared to be a bit sexy.''

Louise released her new single 'Stretch' on Tuesday (26.03.19), and said she wanted to take a ''sexy'' approach to the music video - which will be released on Friday (29.03.19) - because she finds it ''empowering'' and a welcome change from her casual outfits.

Speaking to Fearne Cotton on BBC Radio 2, she added: ''I really wanted to do something with the video. I've been away for the whole time. I've done the naked, I've done girl-next-door. I wanted to do something empowering ...

''Some people might not think I look sexy. But it comes from a good place. It was like playing dress up for the day. I usually wear my trackies. I do the football run, go to work, school run. I loved it.''

'Stretch' is taken from Louise's upcoming album 'Heavy Love', which marks her first record in 16 years and will be released on October 18.

Louise took a break from the music industry in 2004, as she prepared for the arrival of her son Charles.

In 2018, the singer made her live comeback on the 'Intimate and Live Tour' and also supported pop royalty Britney Spears at the Brighton Pride Festival.