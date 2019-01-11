Louise Redknapp was rushed to hospital after falling over in the street.

The 'Naked' singer has been forced to pull out of her role in musical '9 to 5' for at least the first two months of its run after suffering a deep gash to her chin and a fractured wrist after the accident, which happened when she was on her way to rehearsals for the production in London on Tuesday (08.01.19).

A source said: ''It happened on the way to rehearsals on Tuesday morning. She fell in the street.

''She went to hospital and had stitches. Then doctors told her she needs time out and can't do the show.

''She is obviously completely devastated because this is a dream role for her. It doesn't seem fair.''

Producers for the show have confirmed the 44-year-old singer - who has sons Charley, 14, and Beau, 10, with ex-husband Jamie Redknapp -- will miss several weeks of performances because her injuries mean she can't be involved with rehearsals but they are hopeful she'll be back in action by April.

They said in a statement: ''We hope Louise will start performances towards the end of March or early April.

''Due to an injury this week, Louise Redknapp has had to temporarily withdraw from performing the role of Violet in '9 to 5 The Musical'.

''The recovery time recommended means Louise is no longer able to properly rehearse the show in the remaining time left before opening.

''Together we have made the difficult decision to delay Louise's start date in the show. We hope that Louise will start performances sometime towards the end of March/early April 2019. Everyone at 9 to 5 wishes Louise a speedy recovery and we look forward to welcoming her back.''

The person who will replace Louise as Violet Newstand has yet to be announced, but the production will still have its first preview performance on January 28 as planned.

The former Eternal singer's co-star in the show, Amber Davies, has sent a message of sympathy to her friend.

The 'Love Island' star tweeted: ''Well. I leave you for 2 mins!! Wishing one of my favourite humans the most speedy recovery! I can't wait to be beside you as we play leading ladies together.''