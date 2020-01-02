Louise Redknapp thinks heartbreak is a ''killer''.

The 45-year-old singer has opened up on the last 12 months of her life in a candid Instagram post, thanking her children, family and friends for helping her to navigate the ''toughest'' year she can remember.

Louise - who divorced retired soccer star Jamie Redknapp in 2017 - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: ''I don't often open up on social media, but tonight seems like a good time to. creativley this year has been my best yet writing and recording my new album Heavy Love and performing in the west end, but emotionally it has been my toughest year and I've faced challanges I never thought I would. Heartbreak is a killer so I want to thank my boys, my family, my friends and all of you who have been kind over the last 12 months. So Let's take on 2020 like we mean it! [love heart emoji] (sic)''

In September, Louise opened up about her split from her ex-husband, revealing the ''tough'' times she has been through since their split.

The star - who has kids Charles, 15, and Beau, 11, with Jamie - spoke about her relationship heartache as she celebrated the launch of her new album at an intimate gig for fans and her celebrity friends in London.

Louise - who married Jamie in 1998 - told the crowd: ''When you make a new album after 18 years it's so scary. As it was well-documented I went through some really tough, tough years.

''My mum always encouraged me to write down my feelings. This song got me through a really tough time so mum, I want to say thank you.''