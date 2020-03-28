Louise Redknapp is struggling to cope with the Covid-19 lockdown.

The 45-year-old singer and her family are adhering to the UK government's guidelines on social distancing in a bid to slow the spread of the virus but Louise admitted trying to keep her eldest son Charley, 15, at home is tough.

Louise's former husband Jamie Redknapp, 46, recently revealed that while Charley is in lockdown with Louise, their son Beau, 11, is with him.

Speaking to Rylan Clark-Neal on his BBC Radio 2 show, she said: ''I'm in the same situation as everyone else of course, but actually all good, the family are all good so that's the main thing.

''Do you know what, if I'm really honest, I'm really bad at staying in all the time and I've obviously got a teenager and trying to keep a teenager indoors is equally tough, but I'm actually just trying to look at it as time to spend with the family which I don't always get to do if I'm working so I'm trying to make it positive but it's tough, it's really tough.''

However, Louise acknowledged that there are people who are having a much tougher time than she is and she praised medical personnel for their hard work.

She said: ''And, you know, I know there are lot of people going through a lot worse. Our NHS staff are doing incredible so I'm just trying to keep up with what's going on and abide by the rules really.''

Louise also spoke about her album 'Heavy Love', which was released in January, and said she was pleasantly surprised by how it was received.

She said: ''I loved doing it, I loved making it. It's quite a personal album. I actually had no expectations. I just put it out thinking it would be great if it does ok, but do you know what's been really nice for me, it's had great reviews, and it's been quite critically acclaimed in the pop world and, for me, I've never had an album that's done that before so I'm kind of proud of that because I wrote it. Yes, so I'm really excited about it.''