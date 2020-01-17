Louise Redknapp is excited for her sons to see her as a pop star rather than just their mother.

The 'Breaking Back Together' star unveiled her first album in 20 years, 'Heavy Love', on Friday (17.01.20) and can't wait for her sons - Charles, 15, and Beau, 11 - to see her on stage as she performs a special album launch show at St John's Church in Kingston tonight.

Asked if it was true that if her sons didn't like a song, it didn't make it on to the album, whilst making an appearance on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2, she said: ''Absolutely. It's quite hard with a 15-year-old, he's in to this kind of music that I'm listening to and thinking, 'I can't do anything like this, I'll never sell a record if I come out with this.'

''It was so nice because the first round, they didn't really know what I did. They're not in to pop music, so this was the first time they were like, 'Oh ok, mum sings for a living.' It's so nice for me to have them, like I've got a gig tonight and they're coming down. They've seen me go on stage twice in their whole life. It's so nice for me to have them part of it.''

When the 45-year-old singer signed up for 'Strictly Come Dancing' just over two years ago, she confessed she would like to be known as more than a mother.

She said at the time: ''For me and I think so many mums will appreciate it, I was at home for quite a long time just being a mum. And as much as I loved that, I did feel a little bit left behind and they were getting bigger and I felt like I really needed to do something for myself and to love doing something. I'm in a house of boys and they play football everyday and honestly they were always out and it got to the stage where I thought, 'I'm literally just at home waiting for everyone to get home.' When Strictly came along I thought I'm going to be a little bit selfish and take this for me and I'll look forward to getting back home and being with the boys but I'm making the most of it while it's there.''