Louise Redknapp has delayed the release of her comeback album until 2020.

The 44-year-old singer has apologised to her fans after making the decision to delay the release of 'Heavy Love' until January because her commitments to stage show '9-5' meant she wouldn't be able to promote the record if it came out as planned next month.

She wrote an open letter on Instagram which read: ''To all my incredible fans, old and new, who've supported me in pre-ordering my new album 'Heavy Love'.

''Due to clashes between my '9-5' touring schedule in October, and the fact that it means missing key promotional opportunities around the launch of the album; my record company has asked me to push back the album release date a little.

''This has not been an easy decision and I hate to let anyone down. 'Heavy Love' has been two years in the making with blood, sweat and (a lot!) of tears and so I want to fully commit to its release and showing it off to to its fullest potential.

''With this in mind it feels like the right thing to do.''

To thank her fans, the 'Naked' hitmaker will make a new song available on Friday (06.09.19).

She continued: ''As a small token of my appreciation for your continued support, I have a special song for you available for you to download on Friday. It's called Breaking Back Together and it's very dear to my heart. I hope you love it.

''The new release date for the album is the 17th of January 2020.

''I look forward to giving my all to the album and to you, my fans.

''Lots of love, Lou x.''