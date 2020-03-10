Louise Redknapp has described her split from ex-husband Jamie as ''the toughest thing ever''.

The former Eternal singer divorced Jamie after 19 years of marriage in 2017 and admits that it still poses ''challenges'' for her every single day.

Speaking on TV show 'Lorraine', Louise said: ''It's the toughest thing anyone will ever go through. It's the toughest thing I've ever experienced in my life and every day is a new challenge with it.''

Louise recently released 'Heavy Love', her first new album in 20 years and admits that she is glad to be back in the spotlight after ''falling into a pattern'' during her marriage to the retired soccer player.

The 45-year-old pop star said: ''I don't think you instantly wake up one morning and go, 'Oh I've lost myself, what's going on?'

''Just over the years you kind of fall into a pattern and it's a bit daunting to try and get out of it and it was for me.

''It took for me, everything to really fall apart to actually (change)...''

Louise and Jamie have prioritised their two sons, Charley, 15, and Beau, 11, following their separation and they share all parenting duties.

She praised Sky Sports pundit Jamie for being a ''fabulous dad'' to the children.

She told host Lorraine Kelly: ''I have to say the boys are our priority and moving forward like that is all we can do.

''He's a fabulous dad, I'm really lucky. I'm enabled to do the job I do because he's so happy to share everything with me.

''I have friends who don't have that, so I'm really lucky like that. He's hands-on so it's great.''

Louise also commented on Kevin Clifton's decision to leave 'Strictly Come Dancing', as she was partnered with Kevin when she competed on the BBC One show in 2016.

She said: ''It's such a shame.''