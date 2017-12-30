Louise Redknapp has claimed her marriage with her husband Jamie Redknapp ''irretrievably'' broke down as a result of his ''unreasonable behaviour.''

The couple - who have been married for almost 20 years - were granted a divorce at the Central Family Court in London on Friday (29.12.17) morning and, according to the legal documents that she filed first, the 44-year-old sports pundit is to blame.

A source told The Sun Online: ''He's unhappy at being blamed. But he decided not to contest it and get it over and done with.''

While another insider added: ''Jamie is not happy he is blamed for the marriage ending by preventing her pursuing her career. She did loads of things when they were married and he never stood in her way.

''And he fully supported her decision to do 'Strictly...' -- even though pals warned him about the show's famous curse for breaking up relationships.

''He turned up at the show each Saturday to get behind his wife and even dragged his dad Harry along. For the past year he has practically looked after their two sons ­single-handedly. Louise has been busy doing 'Strictly...', the 'Strictly' tour, a tour of musical 'Cabaret' and now her solo tour. She's not been around much. But he decided not to contest the divorce and get it over and done with.''

The divorce hearing lasted just 25 seconds and a decree absolute ending the marriage can be issued after six weeks should they reach amicable terms on custody of their two sons, Charley, 13, and Beau, nine.

The divorce no doubt came as a huge surprise to fans as just two months ago Louise admitted she was no longer living with her husband but the pair were not planning to legally separate and still spoke every single day.