Louise Redknapp will head out on her 'The Heavy Love Tour' in 2020, in support of her first album in 16 years.
Louise Redknapp has announced a 2020 UK tour.
The former Eternal star recently returned with her first new music in 16 years, the single 'Stretch' from her forthcoming album 'Heavy Love', and she has now announced 'The Heavy Love Tour' in support of the record.
She said: ''Making this new album has been a real emotional and honest process for me.
''I love performing live and touring and I can't wait to take the new album on tour and perform all these new songs for everyone.''
The run of dates kick off on March 12, 2020, in Southampton, and conclude at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on March 26.
The 44-year-old star shot to fame in girl group Eternal, before launching her solo career in the 1990s, and 'Heavy Love' is her first album since 2002's 'Finest Moments'.
Louise recently admitted her return to the studio was an ''emotional'' one.
The pop star said: ''Making this album has been a real emotional and honest process for me.
''It's been 18 years since I went into a recording studio, and with no expectations I've come out with a body of work which I am so proud of. I can't wait for you all to hear it!''
The racy lead single sees Louise - who divorced football pundit Jamie Redknapp, with whom she has sons Beau, 10, and Charles, 14, in 2017 - belt out: ''If you're gonna move for me, then up your rhythm.
''You've got my curiosity, now show me heaven. Can you keep it up for me?
''Keep me sweating, obsessing, regressing, I want to see you stretch.''
The '2 Faced' hitmaker - who signed a record deal with Warner Music UK - has teamed up with the likes of Clean Bandit and RAYE, plus songwriters Eg White (Adele, Celine Dion) Sinead Harnett and Karen Poole on the new album.
In 2018, the singer made her live comeback on the 'Intimate and Live Tour' and also supported pop royalty Britney Spears at the Brighton Pride Festival.
Louise took a break from the music industry in 2004, as she prepared for the arrival of her son Charles.
A full track-listing for 'Heavy Love', which is released on October 18, is yet to be revealed.
A pre-sale for the tour goes on sale on Wednesday (03.04.19), with general tickets available on Friday (05.04.19) from myticket.co.uk
Louise's 'The Heavy Love Tour' 2020 dates are:
March 12, Southampton 1865
March 14, Cardiff Tramshed
March 15, Bristol SWX
March 16, Birmingham Institute
March 18, Nottingham Rock City
March 19, Manchester O2 Ritz
March 21, Leeds Beckett Uni
March 23, Newcastle Boilershop
March 25, Cambridge Junction
March 26, London Shepherd's Bush Empire
