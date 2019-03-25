Louise Redknapp has announced her first new music in 16 years.

The 44-year-old singer - who was previously a member of Eternal, before launching her solo career in the 1990s - has announced her new LP 'Heavy Love', her first album since 2002's 'Finest Moments', and admitted her return to the studio was an ''emotional'' one.

Louise, who smoulders in the sexy promo for the new track, said: ''Making this album has been a real emotional and honest process for me.

''It's been 18 years since I went into a recording studio, and with no expectations I've come out with a body of work which I am so proud of. I can't wait for you all to hear it!''

The lead single, 'Stretch', will be released on Tuesday (26.03.19), followed by a music video on Friday (29.03.19).

The racy number sees Louise - who divorced football pundit Jamie Redknapp, with whom she has sons Beau, 10, and Charles, 14, in 2017 - belt out: ''If you're gonna move for me, then up your rhythm.

''You've got my curiosity, now show me heaven. Can you keep it up for me?

''Keep me sweating, obsessing, regressing, I want to see you stretch.''

The '2 Faced' hitmaker - who recently signed a record deal with Warner Music UK - has teamed up with the likes of Clean Bandit and RAYE, plus songwriters Eg White (Adele, Celine Dion) Sinead Harnett and Karen Poole on the new record.

Speaking about inking a deal with Warner - the home to Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Jess Glynne and Stormzy - the 'Stuck in the Middle With You' hitmaker said recently: ''25 years ago I signed my first solo deal with Parlophone, and I am so excited to be continuing my journey with the Warner Music family.

''I can't wait for everyone to hear this new album.''

In 2018, the singer made her live comeback on the 'Intimate and Live Tour' and also supported pop royalty Britney Spears at the Brighton Pride Festival.

Louise took a break from the music industry in 2004, as she prepared for the arrival of her son Charles.

A full track-listing for 'Heavy Love', which is released on October 18, is yet to be revealed.