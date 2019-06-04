Robbie Williams plans to honour his son with a tattoo that references drug taking.

The 'Angels' hitmaker has dozens of inkings, including a teddy bear with a letter T on its stomach in tribute to his six-year-old daughter, and he's planning some other body art in honour of his and wife Ayda Field's other children.

For nine-month-old Coco, Robbie is going to have a Chanel logo in honour of the designer, who shared the same first name with his youngest daughter, while for four-year-old Charlie, the former Take That star claimed he'll have a rolled up banknote etched on his skin, a reference to taking the drug cocaine, which is nicknamed Charlie.

Explaining his different tattoos to his fans in his Vloggie Williams YouTube series, he said: ''The one that means the most is Teddy...

''Teddy's got teddy. Coco, I think I'm gonna get the Coco Chanel symbol and Charlie I want to get a rolled up bank note - figure it out.''

The 45-year-old singer also revealed a number of tributes to his wife.

Referring to the letter A being etched on his finger, he said: ''I lost my wedding ring twice. Losing things is what I do, hopefully I won't lose this. The A is to signify I'm married to a woman called Ayda.''

And Robbie shared a story of how he had a musical tribute on his back altered as a last minute romantic gesture for the actress.

He explained: ''I got 'All You need is Love' then one Valentine's Day I was thinking of what to get Ayda for a present so I went to the tattoo parlour and got 'Love' crossed out and 'Ayda' put next to it because I am a lackadaisical romantic like that.''

The 'Rock DJ' singer's body art caught Ayda's eye on their first date - but not for the right reasons.

Pointing to the lettering at the top of his chest, he laughed: ''This one, when I first went on a date with Ayda, we ended up in a hot tub and she was like 'I never normally go out with bad boys, tattoos' and then she saw this and said 'I speak French'... and then realised it was misspelt. It's supposed to say 'Each to their own taste'.

''I think it's quite cool I've got a misspelt tattoo.''

Last year, Robbie and Ayda were on the 'X Factor' judging panel and to mark the stint, the 'South of the Border' hitmaker and fellow panellist Louis Tomlinson gave one another matching X tattoos - but things didn't go according to plan, much to the fury of the One Direction hunk's girlfriend Eleanor Calder.

Robbie said: ''We were set free with a tattoo gun one afternoon. He was quite gentle and I wasn't. I didn't know what I was doing. I didn't mean to be not gentle on purpose. And then I got in trouble with his girlfriend like, 'What have you done to my boyfriend?' I think it looks ace.''