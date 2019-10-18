Robbie Williams has been added to the line-up for Hits Live Manchester.

The 'Angels' hitmaker will join the likes of One Direction's Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne, Mabel, Mark Ronson, Anne-Marie, Tom Walker, Zara Larsson and Jonas Blue at Manchester Arena on November 17 for Hits Radio's annual music extravaganza.

Meanwhile, Hits Live is also coming to Liverpool and Birmingham on November 15 and November 16, respectively.

Hits Live Liverpool, which takes place at the M&S Bank Arena, will see James Arthur, John Newman, Jax Jones, Sigala, Freya Ridings, Becky Hill, Raye plus HRVY and Joel Corry take to the stage.

And those heading to Birmingham's Resorts World Arena are in for a treat, with Lewis Capaldi, Rita Ora, Craig David, Sigala, Jax Jones, John Newman, The Script, Becky Hill and Raye confirmed.

Robbie joining the Hits Live line-up comes hot off the heels of him announcing he's recorded a song with Tyson Fury on his upcoming Christmas album.

The 45-year-old singer asked the 31-year-old boxer to sing on 'Bad Sharon', a song about a ''boozy office party'', which is taken from his upcoming festive LP 'The Christmas Present', and he thinks the heavyweight has ''smashed it'' in the recording studio.

Robbie said of the track: ''That makes sense in some sort of universe! I got my residency in Vegas and while I was out there Tyson was fighting and he invited me into his dressing room, is it called a dressing room when you fight? I don't know.

''And I asked him and he said yes and the song itself, 'Bad Sharon', is basically a boozy office party somewhere in the Midlands and it makes sense for Tyson, in that moment in my head, and to be fair he's smashed it.''

Robbie was also delighted to have both Bryan Adams and Rod Stewart record songs for the album because they have always been inspirations to him.

Plus his seven-year-old daughter Teddy - whose mother is Ayda Field, with whom Robbie also has Coco, 13 months, and four-year-old son Charlie - also makes her musical debut on the record.

Tickets for all events are on sale now, from £28 plus booking fees, www.hitsradio.co.uk.