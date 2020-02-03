Louis Tomlinson has vowed to never appear on 'BBC Breakfast' again following his awkward interview on the programme on Monday (03.02.20).

The former One Direction singer was a guest on the UK breakfast show and was interviewed by hosts Dan Walker and Louise Minchin questioned how he approaches songwriting with regards to ''the loss of your mother and your sister and other things?'' Louis' mother Johannah died of leukaemia 2016, whilst his sister Felicite passed away at the age of 18 after an accidental overdose in March 2019.

Louis - who appeared on the show to promote the release of his debut solo album 'Walls', which features a track about his mother - took to Twitter after leaving the BBC studios to confirm that would be his last appearance on the show.

He tweeted: ''Defo won't be going back on there again Haha! Love to all my fans for always having my back.''

Dan replied to the pop star, writing: ''Sorry you feel like that. It was nice to speak to you on #BBCBreakfast this morning. Can I ask what you are upset about?''

The 28-year-old responded by claiming that the hosts had not respected his wish to not speak publicly about the deaths of his relatives. Louis also appeared irritated after he was quizzed about a rumoured spat with Zayn Malik and the possibility of a One Direction reunion.

Louis said: ''I was upset that you continued to ask me about my grief. It goes without saying how hard it is to lose both people so close to me. The least I ask is that you respect my decision of not wanting to be asked in interviews about something so painful.

''I'm lucky enough to have a creative outlet for me to talk about grief this doesn't however give you the right to talk about it for gossip purposes.''

He the added: ''Anyway f*** the negativity now. It's been a siiiiick week. (sic)''

Dan, 42, insisted that he and Louise had no intention to upset Louis with their questioning.

He tweeted: ''Hi Louis. We were asking about the song on your new album about your mum. We know it's painful which is why we didn't dwell on it. No intention to upset you or be 'gossipy' about it at all. That's not our style on #BBCBreakfast.''

During the interview, Louis was also dismayed to be asked about his rift with former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik and the possibility of a 1D reunion and he left his frustrations be known to the two hosts.

When quizzed on when a 1D comeback could happen at the end of the chat, Louis replied: ''You've ticked them all off now, you've got; trauma, Zayn, and now we're finally on this one - I like it.

''I'll give you the answer I give everyone else, I don't know where, I don't know when, I think we'd be stupid not to get back together, but we don't know. I've only just released my first album - that's what I'm here for.''