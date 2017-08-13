Louis Tomlinson won't pressure his son to follow him into showbusiness.

The One Direction singer - who has found solo success with his singles 'Just Hold On' and 'Back To You' - says that his 18-month-old son Freddie can do whatever he wants when he gets older.

He told PEOPLE: ''Those decisions are down to him when he's old enough. He can do whatever he wants.''

Freddie's mother is Louis' former fling Briana Jungwirth and while Louis, 25, has admitted that the pregnancy was unplanned, he says fatherhood is a ''blessing''.

He previously explained: ''I wouldn't have made this decision if someone asked me on the day.

''But thank God that the decision was made for me because it's just a blessing to be this age and to be able to have a child.''

In fact, Louis drew a parallel between his situation and that of his mother Johannah, who died in December at the age of 43.

He explained: ''What I loved about my relationship with my mum - she had me very young when she was 19 - is that it never felt like there was a generation gap.

''I witnessed that with so many of my friends. You know, 'My mum just doesn't get it'.

''Hopefully because of the closeness in age, I will be able to give that to Freddie, too.''

Louis - who has six siblings - also revealed that his mother's life experiences helped to prepare him for fatherhood.

He said: ''There are a lot of men for who the idea of having a child is really intimidating but I've grown up around kids.

''My mum was a midwife, so I'd forever be holding kids if she wasn't popping them out herself.

''It took that kind of fear away from me because what I saw in my mum is that all it takes is relentless consideration and love.

''The actual science of it isn't too f*****g hard. Fundamentally it's about being as good as you possibly can.''