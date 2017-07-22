Louis Tomlinson was initially ''uncomfortable'' with the idea of One Direction going on hiatus.

The 'Just Hold On' singer was left unsure of what to do with himself when he and his bandmates, Niall Horan, Harry Styles, and Liam Payne, decided to take a break in late 2015 to focus on their solo careers, and he has now admitted it was ''difficult for [him] to accept'' the decision.

He said: ''It was an uncomfortable time more than anything. We've always had a level of respect for each other in these meetings and we always said that 100 per cent honesty and openness is so important if you're going to get on as a band.

''It made those situations a little bit difficult because I felt like I really was building up confidence in myself and in my place within the band and as a songwriter in the band. I could feel that potentially it was going to be a break. What was difficult was trying to understand how long that might be.

''So that process was kind of a little uncomfortable. You're asking guys who have grown up being best friends to make selfish decisions, which they should do, based on themselves. But it doesn't change the fact that it was difficult for me to accept at first.''

However, despite not being happy with the decision at first, Louis - who released his second solo single 'Back To You' featuring Bebe Rexha on Friday (21.07.17) - now believes taking a break was the right thing to do.

The 25-year-old musician told The Sun newspaper: ''If you asked me now if I think it's the wrong decision, I don't think it was. I think the market and the fans and everyone had had so much of One Direction that regardless of any individual ventures, the market could do with a two, three, or however long break away from us.''