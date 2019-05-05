Louis Tomlinson wishes he was One Direction band mate Niall Horan.

The 27-year-old singer met Niall when they were put together - alongside Harry Styles, Liam Payne, and former member Zayn Malik - on the 2010 series of talent show 'The X Factor', and has joked that if he could be any other celebrity in the world, he'd like to be the Irishman.

When asked which star he'd most like to be, the 'Two of Us' hitmaker said: ''I'll go close to home Niall Horan, he doesn't worry about anything in the world. Irish accent, I'm not too bad because I spend a lot of time with Niall.''

Louis and his One Direction pals took an indefinite hiatus at the end of 2015 following the departure of Zayn earlier that year, and Louis has now admitted he misses being on the road with his friends.

When asked by Free Radio at the Free Radio Hits Live event at Arena Birmingham on Saturday (04.05.19) what he misses most about the 'History' hitmakers, he said: ''Probably touring. That's why I'm excited to perform today and excited to get out and spend time touring the world as that's probably the best thing about being an artist.''

Meanwhile, the 'Just Hold On' singer claimed this week he's sure the group will get back together once they've finished exploring their solo careers.

He said: ''I do think it will happen. I'd certainly have something to say about it if it didn't. I think it's inevitable. When is the big question. That's something none of us really know the answer to at the moment. I feel like what's most important is that when we do get back together, we're all on the same page and we've all done what we want to do individually. That's vitally important for when we get back.''