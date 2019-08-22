Louis Tomlinson is set to give some of his new songs their live debut at his upcoming show in Madrid, Spain.

The One Direction star is performing at the Coca-Cola Music Experience Festival, which takes place over September 13 and September 14 in the city, and he took to Twitter on Thursday (22.08.19) to tease fans about the new material he's planning to play.

In a series of tweets, he told his 33.3 million followers: ''Madrid is gonna be MASSIVE! Can't f***ing wait now! ... Also gonna be playing some new songs at Madrid! Exciting (sic)''

Just last week, Louis teased that there is ''not long now'' until he releases new tunes.

Thanking fans for choosing him as the winner of the Choice Single: Male Artist Award at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards for his emotional single, 'Two Of Us' - which helped him with the grief of losing his mother Johannah Deakin - he wrote: ''Just another thank you to everyone who voted for the award. You're all incredible!! Not long now..... (sic)''

The 'Just Hold On' hitmaker previously revealed he was inspired by Liam Gallagher to bare his soul on the single.

The former Oasis rocker's debut solo album 'As You Were' gave him the strength to work his own raw emotions into his lyrics.

He said: ''I don't like being clever for the sake of being clever. Sometimes it's cool to read between the lines.

''My lyrical style, naturally, is to just be matter of fact, honest and sometimes blunt. I kind of shied away from writing that song because I didn't really think I was ready to go through that process yet.

''I got into a session and we ended up getting into it, and it was going perfectly. I really did want to write this song, I was just intimidated at first because it had to be perfect.''

Liam's introspective LP - which featured marriage breakup songs like 'For What It's Worth' and 'Paper Crown' - inspired Louis to try and make a similar kind of impact with his own writing.

He added: ''There had to be little things in there that were really thought-provoking for me. I feel like we got the whole message across perfectly.''

The 27-year-old singer tragically lost mum Johannah in 2016, when she passed away aged 43 after losing her battle with leukaemia, and on 'Two of Us' he painfully sings about wishing he was the one who died.

He belts out: ''You'll never know how much I miss you, the day that they took you, I wish it was me instead.''

On the chorus, Louis sings: ''I will be the best of me, always keep you next to me, I'll be living one life for the two of us.''

As well as debut single 'Just Hold On' and 'Two Of Us', Louis has released the tracks 'Back to You' with Bebe Rexha and Digital Farm Animals and 'Miss You'.