Louis Tomlinson is reportedly on standby to replace Mel B as a judge on 'America's Got Talent'.

The former Spice Girls singer is currently embroiled in a hectic divorce from her estranged husband Stephen Belafonte, and bosses of the American talent competition are reportedly eyeing the 25-year-old former One Direction singer as her replacement should she be too ''stressed out'' to continue with her position on the judging panel.

A senior network executive claimed: ''There are growing calls for Mel to be replaced by Louis immediately. Some producers feel she should be sidelined until her private life gets sorted out.''

However, it has also been reported that Simon Cowell - the show's creator and boss - is determined to keep the 'Wannabe' singer on the show.

A source said: ''Simon is being incredibly loyal to Mel by insisting she stays for now, despite the fact she is totally stressed out.''

Bosses are also believed to be concerned that the ongoing court cases surrounding Mel's divorce - including the filings of restraining orders against both her estranged husband and her former nanny - could ''drive away viewers''.

The executive added to the Daily Star Sunday newspaper: ''[Producers] think the stories of abuse, restraining orders and threesomes will drive away viewers.''

Louis isn't without his own controversy either though, as he was recently asked to attend court after he allegedly attacked a photographer at Los Angeles International airport in March.

The 'Just Hold On' hitmaker reportedly won't face charges for the alleged incident, and instead was asked to attend the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office for an informal hearing, where both parties were asked to share their version of the story whilst an officer presided over the meeting and offered them advice on how they should act in the future.

Following the airport scuffle, sources say staff members at Los Angeles' LAX airport have told police that Louis didn't mean to hit the member of the paparazzi or the woman, who employees say was attacking his girlfriend Eleanor Calder at the time.