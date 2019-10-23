Louis Tomlinson ''can't wait'' for fans to hear his new single 'We Made It' on Thursday (24.10.19).

The former One Direction star has been teasing the track, which will be given its live premiere on SiriusXM at 8.30am, on Twitter and also revealed he's listened back to his long-awaited debut solo album, 'Walls', which he promised will be ''worth the wait''.

In a series of tweets this week, he wrote: ''Can't wait for Thursday! #WeMadeIt has its premiere on @SiriusXMHits1with

@MorningMashup at 8.30am ! ... Listening through to the album again and I'm not gonna lie, it's gonna be worth the wait! Cant wait for you all to hear.''

He then shared the release date in a GIF, which read: ''Got a new mix for something for the album.

''WE MADE IT.

THURSDAY 24th OCTOBER (sic)''

So far Louis has released lead single 'Two Of Us' - which helped him with the grief of losing his mother Johannah Deakin - and 'Kill My Mind' from the record, which is scheduled for release in January 2020.

The singer recently described 'Kill My Mind' as a callback to the pop landscape when he was growing up listening to the likes of The Killers and Arctic Monkeys.

He said: ''When I grew up, pop meant Arctic Monkeys, Oasis, The Killers and Amy Winehouse.

''Times change. Currently pop is very urban and street, which is not what I relate to. 'Kill My Mind' feels like a statement of intent. Sonically, it's new for me and writing it was exciting.''

The new tune came from being young, ''naughty'' and ''trying different things''.

He added: ''It's a loud, busy, rocky song that's all about having fun. It's about that experimental phase of your youth where you're trying different things, some of which aren't great for you but are definitely fun. It's a song about being naughty.''

The 'Just Hold On' hitmaker was inspired by Liam Gallagher to bare his soul on the single.

He said: ''I don't like being clever for the sake of being clever. Sometimes it's cool to read between the lines. My lyrical style, naturally, is to just be matter of fact, honest and sometimes blunt. I kind of shied away from writing that song because I didn't really think I was ready to go through that process yet. I got into a session and we ended up getting into it, and it was going perfectly. I really did want to write this song, I was just intimidated because it had to be perfect.''