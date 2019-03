Louis Tomlinson is set to design the merchandise for his tour.

The 'Just Hold On' hitmaker has teased fans that he is the ''early'' stages of planning the designs and promised he's ''definitely'' going to hit the road, as he's missed touring since One Direction went on hiatus in 2015.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: There will be a tour at some point definitely as I've missed being on the road.

I've always been involved on the merch side of things anyway and I'm really excited to start getting into that.

''It's pretty early on but we've had initial conversations about that.

''I'm keen to get some merch out ASAP.''

Meanwhile, Louis - who makes up one fourth of One Direction with Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Niall Horan - recently released the emotional song 'Two Of Us', which helped him with the grief of losing his mother Johannah Deakin, and he revealed he was inspired by Liam Gallagher to bare his soul on the single.

The former Oasis rocker's debut solo album 'As You Were' gave him the strength to work his own raw emotions into his lyrics.

He said: ''I don't like being clever for the sake of being clever. Sometimes it's cool to read between the lines.

''My lyrical style, naturally, is to just be matter of fact, honest and sometimes blunt. I kind of shied away from writing that song because I didn't really think I was ready to go through that process yet.

''I got into a session and we ended up getting into it, and it was going perfectly. I really did want to write this song, I was just intimidated at first because it had to be perfect.''

Liam's introspective LP - which featured marriage breakup songs like 'For What It's Worth' and 'Paper Crown' - inspired Louis to try and make a similar kind of impact with his own writing.

He added: ''There had to be little things in there that were really thought-provoking for me. I feel like we got the whole message across perfectly.''

The 27-year-old singer tragically lost mum Johannah in 2016, when she passed away aged 43 after losing her battle with leukaemia, and on 'Two of Us' he painfully sings about wishing he was the one who died.

He belts out: ''You'll never know how much I miss you, the day that they took you, I wish it was me instead.''

On the chorus, Louis sings: ''I will be the best of me, always keep you next to me, I'll be living one life for the two of us.''