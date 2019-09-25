Louis Tomlinson thinks the deaths of his mother and sister have made him ''stronger''.

The 27-year-old singer has been through ''dark times'' when his mum Johannah Deakin died of cancer in 2016 and his 18-year-old sibling Felicite passed away after an overdose in March this year, but the tragedy has given him perspective on what is really important in his life.

He said: ''That whole dark side I've gone through, it sounds stupid to say, but it gives me strength everywhere else in my life, because that's the darkest shit that I'm going to have to deal with.

''So it makes everything else, not feel easier and not less important, but, in the grand scheme of things, you see things for what they are, I suppose...

''I've been to rock bottom and I feel like, whatever my career's going to throw in front of me, it's going to be nothing as big or as emotionally heavy as that.

''So, weirdly, I've turned something that's really dark into something that empowers me, makes me stronger.''

The 'Two Of Us' singer will always be grateful that his fans were so supportive of him during his grief.

He told The Guardian newspaper: ''I'm sure every artist says this, but I do believe it. We've been through some dark times together and those things I've been through, they carry a weight, emotionally, on the fans as well. And I felt their love and support. I remember really clearly when I lost my mum, that support was mad.''

But Louis doesn't want people to ''feel sorry'' for him.

He said: ''I don't want people to feel sorry for me. That's not how I feel for myself. Somehow it fuels me.''