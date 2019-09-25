Louis Tomlinson thinks the deaths of his mother and sister have made him ''stronger'' and put everything into perspective for him.
Louis Tomlinson thinks the deaths of his mother and sister have made him ''stronger''.
The 27-year-old singer has been through ''dark times'' when his mum Johannah Deakin died of cancer in 2016 and his 18-year-old sibling Felicite passed away after an overdose in March this year, but the tragedy has given him perspective on what is really important in his life.
He said: ''That whole dark side I've gone through, it sounds stupid to say, but it gives me strength everywhere else in my life, because that's the darkest shit that I'm going to have to deal with.
''So it makes everything else, not feel easier and not less important, but, in the grand scheme of things, you see things for what they are, I suppose...
''I've been to rock bottom and I feel like, whatever my career's going to throw in front of me, it's going to be nothing as big or as emotionally heavy as that.
''So, weirdly, I've turned something that's really dark into something that empowers me, makes me stronger.''
The 'Two Of Us' singer will always be grateful that his fans were so supportive of him during his grief.
He told The Guardian newspaper: ''I'm sure every artist says this, but I do believe it. We've been through some dark times together and those things I've been through, they carry a weight, emotionally, on the fans as well. And I felt their love and support. I remember really clearly when I lost my mum, that support was mad.''
But Louis doesn't want people to ''feel sorry'' for him.
He said: ''I don't want people to feel sorry for me. That's not how I feel for myself. Somehow it fuels me.''
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Kent punk duo Slaves held up their pledge to headline a gig on the Kent coast this weekend when they once again took to the Hall By The Sea stage at...
The batsman is batting for the music industry these days.
He is set to unveil his new album 'Cowboys and Africans'.
'Ginger' is the kind of album that sees Brockhampton coming to terms with what they've been through.
It's time for our monthly round-up...
Filmmaker Spurlock (Super Size Me) is known for his investigative wit, but there's none of...
British pop heartthrobs One Direction became a worldwide sensation when they were thrust together on...
Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson may make up the...
They're the biggest boyband in the world since coming third in the seventh series of...