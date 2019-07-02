Louis Tomlinson did not approve of an explicit piece of fan fiction in US TV show 'Euphoria'.

The 27-year-old singer has slammed the x-rated scene in the animated comedy - narrated by Zendaya's chaacter Rue - which displays an intimate moment between him and his former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles.

Responding to fans' outrage over the moment online, he tweeted: ''I can categorically say that I was not contacted nor did I approve it.''

Earlier this year, Louis admitted he would be disappointed if he and his bandmates - Harry, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne - didn't reunite one day, but still insisted they need to do what they want to ''individually'' first.

He said: ''I do think it will happen. I'd certainly have something to say about it if it didn't. I think it's inevitable. When is the big question. That's something none of us really know the answer to at the moment.

''I feel like what's most important is that when we do get back together, we're all on the same page and we've all done what we want to do individually. That's vitally important for when we get back.''

Meanwhile, Louis previously admitted he didn't feel like he ''had a solid place'' in One Direction, and although he tried to ''be the most prolific writer'' in the group he always felt as though he was ''treading water''.

He explained: ''I always pushed for the band to write as much as we could. Probably two years in, I felt like I was treading water a bit.

''I didn't really feel like I had a solid place - what was I contributing? There were some sad times like that, so I said to myself, 'I wanna pick myself up and be the most prolific writer in the band.'''