Louis Tomlinson was ''p***ed off'' over the explicit fan fiction featured in 'Euphoria'.

The 27-year-old singer understood the ''cultural intention'' behind the the x-rated scene, which was narrated by Zendaya's chaacter Rue and displayed an intimate moment between him and his former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles but felt it was inappropriate for HBO to broadcast it.

He told The Guardian newspaper: ''I get the cultural intention behind that. But I think ...It just felt a little bit ... No, I'm not going to lie, I was p***ed off. It annoyed me that a big company would get behind it.''

When One Direction went on hiatus in 2015, Louis admitted he struggled to find his identity again.

He said: ''I wasn't singing a lot, I wasn't the frontman. Without being a sorry little bastard, I thought: 'How do I do better, how do I make something of myself, an identity?'

''[In the last 18 months of One Direction] I felt like I knew who I was in the band, and I felt a real worth for who I was.

''[The break-up] rocked me. I wasn't ready for it. I felt like I was getting to be a better songwriter, singer, a more confident performer, and all of a sudden, when I felt I was finally getting some momentum ...''

On the day of the 'History' hitmakers' final concert in November 2015, Louis and Niall Horan ''had a little cry'' together.

Louis explained: ''It was such a journey we had been on. That day in general was so poignant. As much as you try and prepare yourself, it's a whole other thing when it comes''

After working so hard for so long, Louis expected to welcome having a long break.

He added: ''But it wasn't like that. When you're used to working however many days, it's all that more evident when you're not doing something. Especially in the first six months.

''My life became -and I don't mean this to sound derogatory - very normal, from being a life of pure craziness.''