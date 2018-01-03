Louis Tomlinson has hit out at the lack of bands on the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival line-up.

The 26-year-old singer - one quarter of boy band One Direction - is not impressed with the number of groups on the bill, which features Beyoncé, Eminem and The Weeknd as the headliners.

He wrote on Twitter: ''Just seen the Coachella line up .... Where the f**k are all the bands !? It's a festival !? (sic)''

A number of Louis' fans agreed with him, with some suggesting 1D should be a part of the bill, and while he later insisted it was a ''good line-up'' for the genre, he was still frustrated about the lack of groups.

He added: ''Good line up for that genre but defo not enough bands ! (sic)''

While it's not known if he is planning a trip to Coachella, which will take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California in April, he could be checking out some festivals in the Netherlands after one fan suggested he do so.

They wrote: ''since you're in the netherlands a lot you should check out some festivals here cause they've had good lineups the past few years (sic)''

Louis replied: ''Good to know ! I'll have a look (sic)''

While Louis was less than impressed with the lack of bands, there are some on the line-up, including the likes of Alt-J, Haim, Fleet Foxes, The War On Drugs, and A Perfect Circle.

Other acts on the bill include St. Vincent, David Byrne, Post Malone, Vince Staples, Cardi B, Miguel, French Montana, and Vance Joy.