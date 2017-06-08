Louis Tomlinson has signed a solo record deal with Syco.

The One Direction star has confirmed he is sticking with the band's original label and boss Simon Cowell as he prepares to release his debut solo album.

The 'Just Hold On' hitmaker has also signed up to Sony's RCA label in the United States.

He said: ''I'm very happy to have signed. I'm excited to be continuing my relationship with Syco, and also working with the brilliant team at RCA in the US.

''I've been working really hard in the studio and can't wait to show you what I've been writing. As always, I'd like to thank the fans for their unbelievable support.''

And it has been claimed staying with Syco was a ''no-brainer'' for the 25-year-old singer as he has remained close to Simon throughout the band's 18 month hiatus.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''It's no secret Simon was upset when the other guys went to different labels but he has always been closest to Louis.

''They have worked together very closely in the past 18 months on various projects, so staying loyal was a no-brainer for him.''

Meanwhile, Louis previously admitted he felt enormous pressure when releasing his first solo single.

He said: ''There's pressure for any artist when they release new music and the idea is the song is for the fans to a certain degree and it's for them to enjoy it.

''I think there's also a sense of relief because you're going through a process of choosing between different songs and once you've picked it, it feels good.

''But definitely you feel the pressure and that's why the support that we've had throughout this single has just been absolutely incredible. I mean we've been blown away.''