Louis Tomlinson has inked a deal with Epic Records.
The One Direction star has already signed a solo deal with Simon Cowell's Syco and with RCA in the US, but he has now confirmed he has a brand new contract with the record label, which is home to the likes of Fifth Harmony, Drake and Nicole Scherzinger.
The 'Just Hold On' hitmaker retweeted Epic's message confirming the news, which read: ''We're thrilled to welcome @Louis_Tomlinson to the Epic family! (sic)''
The 25-year-old singer previously said he was content with staying with Cowell - who manages One Direction - and that he can't wait to share his record he's been working hard on.
He said: ''I'm very happy to have signed. I'm excited to be continuing my relationship with Syco, and also working with the brilliant team at RCA in the US.
''I've been working really hard in the studio and can't wait to show you what I've been writing. As always, I'd like to thank the fans for their unbelievable support.''
Louis teamed up with Bebe Rexha for his second single since the group went on hiatus and he says it is about someone special.
Louis said: ''I'm so excited to announce my single 'Back To You' with Bebe Rexha and Digital Farm Animals is out on July 21st! With this song we wanted to write something a little less soppy. It's about that one person that no matter how hard you try, you keep coming back to. All your support has been amazing and I can't wait for you to hear the track.''
The star - who has 17-month-old son Freddie with former fling Briana Jungwirth - has not revealed who the song is about but he recently rekindled his romance with former girlfriend Eleanor Calder.
Louis split from fashion blogger Eleanor in 2015 after three years together but they reconnected earlier this year, following his break-up with Danielle Campbell, and the pair are giving their romance a second shot.
