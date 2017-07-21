Louis Tomlinson's solo career has served as a welcome distraction from the heartache of his mother's death.

The 25-year-old singer - who has just released his single 'Back to You' with Bebe Rexha - has admitted that his music has ensured he's been ''keeping busy'' since the death of his mother Johannah, who died of leukaemia in December 2016.

The One Direction star said: ''I have those times now where I get a song and I'm like, 'I can't wait to send it to my mum'.

''Like I still have those moments where I'm like, 'She would really f*****g love this'.''

Louis revealed he's made a conscious effort to be candid on his debut solo album.

And he revealed that one track on the record will pay tribute to his on/off lover Eleanor Calder.

He told The Sun newspaper: ''There's another song on the album called 'Always You' and it's kind of about my story of travelling the world and just being a f*****g idiot and going, 'Of course it was always you'.

''Here's the thing, when you listen to my album, you won't have to read between the lines.

''You'll know what's about Eleanor, you'll know what's about me, you'll know what's about the fans, you know it might hint a little bit about the relationship with my mum.

''I want to make everything as honest and obvious as possible.''

Despite this, Louis doesn't want to fall into the trap of appearing ungrateful.

He shared: ''Yes maybe mine is a little bit harder or harsher, but everyone has their own f*****g s**t to deal with.

''So I think it's just one of those things where if you want to continue to hopefully succeed in life, you've got to try and work past it as practically as you can.''