Louis Tomlinson's new single is a ''statement of intent''.

The 'Kill My Mind' singer dropped the rock track as his new single on Thursday (05.09.19) and he has described the song as a callback to the pop landscape when he was growing up listening to the likes of The Killers and Arctic Monkeys.

He's quoted by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column as saying: ''When I grew up, pop meant Arctic Monkeys, Oasis, The Killers and Amy Winehouse.

''Times change. Currently pop is very urban and street, which is not what I relate to. 'Kill My Mind' feels like a statement of intent. Sonically, it's new for me and writing it was exciting.''

The former One Direction star explained that the inspiration for the new tune came from being young, ''naughty'' and ''trying different things''.

He added: ''It's a loud, busy, rocky song that's all about having fun. It's about that experimental phase of your youth where you're trying different things, some of which aren't great for you but are definitely fun. It's a song about being naughty.''

Louis had previously teased fans that there is ''not long now'' until he releases new tunes.

Thanking fans for choosing him as the winner of the Choice Single: Male Artist Award at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards for his emotional single, 'Two Of Us' - which helped him with the grief of losing his mother Johannah Deakin, he wrote: ''Just another thank you to everyone who voted for the award. You're all incredible!! Not long now..... (sic)''

And the 'Just Hold On' hitmaker was inspired by Liam Gallagher to bare his soul on the single.

He said: ''I don't like being clever for the sake of being clever. Sometimes it's cool to read between the lines. My lyrical style, naturally, is to just be matter of fact, honest and sometimes blunt. I kind of shied away from writing that song because I didn't really think I was ready to go through that process yet. I got into a session and we ended up getting into it, and it was going perfectly. I really did want to write this song, I was just intimidated because it had to be perfect.''