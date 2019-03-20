Louis Tomlinson's sister Lottie feels ''incomplete'' without her late sibling Félicité.

The 20-year-old makeup artist has taken to social media and broken her silence following the tragic death of her sister - who sadly died last week aged 18 - and said she has now been reunited with their late mother Johannah Poulston, who passed away in 2016 after a battle with leukaemia.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: ''My Fizzy, my baby sister, my best friend. I'm incomplete without you, I'm empty. I can't picture my life without you.

''I wish we could have lived life together for a little longer. Mama needed you and you needed her, you're finally together again. I love you always, Dotty x''

Félicité - who was an Instagram star and last year revealed plans to launch her own clothing line under her nickname ''Fizzy'' - collapsed at her fourth-floor studio apartment in Earls Court, West London last week.

A person who was with the aspiring fashion designer called the emergency services, but despite extensive efforts to resuscitate Félicité, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said: ''Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 12.52pm to a residential address in SW5.''

Whilst the London Ambulance Service added: ''We were called at 12.51pm.

''We sent two ambulance crews, a single responder in a car and an advanced paramedic to the scene. Sadly, despite efforts of our medics, a person died.''

Félicité's death is currently being treated as ''unexplained'', and a full post-mortem examination and toxicology tests are underway to determine the teenager's cause of death.

Louis - who is yet to make a public statement about his sister's death - pulled out of his 'Comic Relief' performance over the weekend.

An insider previously said: ''Louis is obviously distraught at the loss of his sister. He has cancelled all promo, which includes his performance on 'Comic Relief'.

''It's just the biggest tragedy and everyone wants to be there for Louis, who is the leader of his family since the loss of his mother and always there for all his siblings.''