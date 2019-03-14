Louis Tomlinson's sister Félicité has died aged 18.

The teenage sister of the One Direction star has tragically been found dead at her home after suffering a suspected heart attack, according to The Sun newspaper.

Félicité - who was an Instagram star and last year revealed plans to launch her own clothing line under her nickname ''Fizzy'' - collapsed at her fourth-floor studio apartment in Earls Court, West London, on Wednesday (13.03.19) lunchtime.

A person who was with the aspiring fashion designer called the emergency services, but despite extensive efforts to resuscitate Félicité, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said: ''Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 12.52pm to a residential address in SW5.''

Whilst the London Ambulance Service added: ''We were called at 12.51pm.

''We sent two ambulance crews, a single responder in a car and an advanced paramedic to the scene. Sadly, despite efforts of our medics, a person died.''

As of the time of writing, Félicité's death is being treated as ''unexplained'', and a full post-mortem examination and toxicology tests are underway to determine the teenager's cause of death.

For 27-year-old Louis, the tragic news comes after he previously lost his mother Johannah Deakin in 2016, when she passed away aged 43 after losing her battle with leukaemia.

And Louis recently released a heartbreaking new single entitled 'Two of Us', in which he painfully sings about wishing he was the one who died.

On the track, he sings: ''You'll never know how much I miss you, the day that they took you, I wish it was me instead.''

And during the chorus, he adds: ''I will be the best of me, always keep you next to me, I'll be living one life for the two of us.''