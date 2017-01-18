Louis Tomlinson's first performance of his debut single felt like a ''little send off'' to his mother.

The former One Direction star tragically lost his mom Johannah Deakin just days before he took to the stage at 'The X Factor' final in December and admits he was close to ''throwing the towel in''.

Speaking on Sirius XM about his mother's passing, he said: ''It's not something that I feel 100 per cent comfortable talking too much about but just quickly, when I first found out the news I kind of did want to throw the towel in.

''But it was my mum who said to me that I've just got to keep going, telling me very sternly that she wanted me to. So I'm not doing it for her but ... It was tough but I felt like it was nice for me to almost have a little send off for her.''

During the live show, Louis was joined by DJ Steve Aoki to perform their track 'Just Hold On', the 25-year-old singer's first solo offering since One Direction split.

After the performance, 'X Factor' judge and music mogul Simon Cowell told Louis: ''I have to say something to you. I've known you for six years, what you've just done - the bravery. I respect you as an artist and I respect you as a person. Your mum was so proud of you Louis and she was so looking forward to this performance. She's watching over you now and you've done her so proud.''

And Louis' former bandmates - Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Harry Styles - were also backstage at the show to lend their support.

A source said at the time: ''Harry, Niall and Liam all came down to 'X Factor' to support Louis. They all were backstage with him supporting him. It was a lovely moment - and shows the unity of One Direction.

''First time all back together in a year. It was a lovely touching moment backstage and they all came to support Louis during a horrible time. Niall even flew back from New York.''