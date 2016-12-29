Louis Tomlinson's mother has been laid to rest.

The One Direction hunk was joined by his family and his band mate Liam Payne as they said an emotional goodbye to Johannah Deakin during a private funeral service in his hometown Doncaster, South Yorkshire, England, on December 21.

According to the Doncaster Star newspaper, 23-year-old Liam - who is expecting a baby with his girlfriend Cheryl - also followed the heartbroken family to a wake, held at Ye Olde Bell Hotel and Restaurant in Nottinghamshire, after the funeral.

Security at the contemporary country hotel was temporarily increased so that the 25-year-old star, his younger sisters Lottie, 18, Felicite, 16, twins Daisy and Phoebe, both 12, and twin brother and sister Ernest and Doris, both aged two, could grieve for their mother in private without fans bombarding them.

Johannah tragically passed away at the beginning of December at the age of 43 following a long battle with an ''aggressive'' form of leukaemia.

A statement from the family read at the time: ''It is with immeasurable sadness that Johannah Deakin's family said goodbye to Johannah in the early hours of Wednesday 7th December 2016.

''Earlier this year Johannah was diagnosed with a very aggressive form of leukaemia that required immediate and continuous treatment. We respectfully request that the family are given time and space to grieve in private.

''Incredibly selfless, she would always look to put other people before herself. She desired nothing more than for everyone around her to be happy and loving. She worked tirelessly on numerous charity campaigns, creating memories for many individuals and their families. It wasn't uncommon for Johannah to hear through the media of an individual in need of assistance, and she would immediately make it her objective to get that person what they often desperately needed, and rarely without success.''

Just days after Johannah's death, Louis performed his debut solo single 'Just Hold On' - a tribute to his beloved mother - live on 'The X Factor' as it was her dying wish he accepted the long-standing engagement.